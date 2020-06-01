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New Amsterdam Apple Vodka 750ml Bottle

New Amsterdam – Apple Vodka

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New Amsterdam® Apple offers a refreshing, crisp profile layered with sweet, bright apple flavors. The complexity of the natural fruit flavor is perfectly balanced with just enough bite for a clean, smooth finish.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews
  • 3 years ago

    Great taste

    Very smooth
    Anyello F. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Tasty

    Great selection.
    Michael . - Verified buyer