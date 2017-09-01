Khor – Ice Vodka

1L Bottle From $ 12.99

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Khor Ice comes in a special frosted glass bottle that changes color when chilled to the optimal temperature of 41 °F. What makes this vodka remarkable is the mint and linden extract, a combination providing a truly fresh, icy taste. Such a combination ensures a marvelously light texture for a smooth drinking experience like no other.