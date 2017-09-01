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Jeremiah Weed – Sweet Tea Vodka
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There's nothing like an authentic glass of Jeremiah Weed Sweet Tea Flavored Vodka. This spin on a classic, Southern-style beverage embodies the sugary, smooth taste of sweet tea with a kick of vodka. Backed by a legendary name, we present a genuinely exceptional specialty spirit, recommended to be saved and shared during the best of occasions. Simply serve as a chilled shot for a crowd-pleasing drink. Includes one 70 proof 1.75 L bottle of Sweet Tea Flavored Vodka. Please drink responsibly.