Jeremiah Weed – Sweet Tea Vodka

750ml Bottle From $ 15.99

1L Bottle From $ 21.49

750ml Bottle From $ 21.99

1.75L Bottle From $ 29.49

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There's nothing like an authentic glass of Jeremiah Weed Sweet Tea Flavored Vodka. This spin on a classic, Southern-style beverage embodies the sugary, smooth taste of sweet tea with a kick of vodka. Backed by a legendary name, we present a genuinely exceptional specialty spirit, recommended to be saved and shared during the best of occasions. Simply serve as a chilled shot for a crowd-pleasing drink. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of Sweet Tea Flavored Vodka. Please drink responsibly.