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Flavored Vodka
Devotion – Black and Blue Vodka
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750ml Bottle
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$14.99
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Blackberry and blueberry flavored vodka.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
1 Review
2 years ago
Best tasting no sugar added and gluten-free vodka.
Can’t beat the taste, price and overall health factors of no added sugars and gluten-free.
Michael . -
Verified buyer
1