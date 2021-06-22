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Devotion Black and Blue Vodka 750ml Bottle

Devotion – Black and Blue Vodka

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Blackberry and blueberry flavored vodka.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 2 years ago

    Best tasting no sugar added and gluten-free vodka.

    Can’t beat the taste, price and overall health factors of no added sugars and gluten-free.
    Michael . - Verified buyer