Crop Harvest Earth – Organic Cucumber Vodka

750ml Bottle From $ 31.99

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Like taking a walk in a vegetable garden, our Crop Cucumber Vodka is sure to entice your palate. With a lightly vegetal white floral bouquet, it’s clean and crisp on the palate, and delicious in cocktails or by itself. Try it with club soda and a slice of cucumber, in a cucumber lemonade, or as the key ingredient in a remarkable Bloody Mary for the perfect refreshing cocktail.