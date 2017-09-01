Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Crop Harvest Earth – Organic Cucumber Vodka
Set delivery address to see local pricing
Like taking a walk in a vegetable garden, our Crop Cucumber Vodka is sure to entice your palate. With a lightly vegetal white floral bouquet, it’s clean and crisp on the palate, and delicious in cocktails or by itself. Try it with club soda and a slice of cucumber, in a cucumber lemonade, or as the key ingredient in a remarkable Bloody Mary for the perfect refreshing cocktail.