Cîroc – Pineapple Vodka
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CIROC Pineapple is a rich tasting spirit made with vodka distilled five times from fine French grapes, finished in a tailor-made copper pot still in Southern France. This spirit is masterfully infused with a distinctive blend of pineapple and other natural flavors, resulting in a taste experience that is lusciously different and elegantly smooth. Simply mix with pineapple juice for a refreshing tasting La Piña cocktail. CIROC was named One of the World’s Best-Selling Vodkas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of CIROC Pineapple. Please drink responsibly.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.80
5 Reviews
- 2 months ago
Great flavor all on it’s ownMixes wellYvette H. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
ExcellentExcellentKelley W. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoIra J. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Sweet like pineappleDrink with coconut red bullMonon W. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatGood to mix with ginger aleCynthia G. - Verified buyer