Cîroc – Peach Vodka
|
Set delivery address to see local pricing
CIROC Peach is a rich tasting spirit made with vodka distilled five times from fine French grapes, finished in a tailor-made copper pot still in Southern France. This spirit is masterfully infused with a distinctive blend of peach and other natural flavors, resulting in a taste experience that is lusciously different and elegantly smooth. Simply mix with champagne for a delicate Peach Bellini cocktail. CIROC was named One of the World’s Best-Selling Vodkas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of CIROC Peach. Please drink responsibly.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
4 Reviews
- 1 month ago
Great vodka!!Not too sweet!Kelly W. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoAlicia E. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
It’s excellentIt’s excellentChris Z. - Verified buyer
Very good i like the taste as wellVery good i like the taste as wellABAntonio B.