Cîroc – Summer Citrus Vodka

50ml Bottle From $ 2.59

375ml Bottle From $ 13.49

750ml Bottle From $ 18.74

1L Bottle From $ 27.99

1.75L Bottle From $ 43.99

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Drink in the bright tastes of summertime with CIROC Summer Citrus. Our rich-tasting spirit is made with vodka distilled five times from fine French grapes, and is finished in a tailor-made copper pot still in Southern France. Featuring a distinctive citrus taste imparted by the grapes, CIROC Summer Citrus is masterfully infused with a blend of orange and other tangy, citrus flavors. The sun-kissed nose of bright, juicy orange and hints of lime zest culminate in a silky-smooth, full-bodied finish. Bursting with vibrant flavor, our Summer Citrus is perfect for relaxing at home or by the pool. For a CIROC Sunrise, enjoy with orange juice and a splash of grenadine. Includes one 70 proof 375 mL bottle of CIROC Summer Citrus. Please drink responsibly.