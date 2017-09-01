Cîroc – Black Raspberry Vodka

50ml Bottle From $ 3.50

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Bring a touch of luxury to the holidays with the ultra premium, decadent taste of CIROC Limited Edition Black Raspberry. Our rich tasting, award-winning spirit is made with vodka distilled five times from fine French grapes and finished in a tailor-made copper pot still in Southern France. This vodka is masterfully infused with a distinctive blend of black raspberry and other natural flavors, resulting in a taste experience that is lusciously different and elegantly smooth. With notes of red berries, balanced sweetness and a touch of citrus zest, our velvety blend will be the buzz at any party this holiday season. Simply mix with lemon juice, simple syrup and mint leaves and garnish with blackberries for a signature Black Smash cocktail. CIROC was named One of the World’s Best-Selling Vodkas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Includes one 70 proof, 50 mL bottle of CIROC Limited Edition Black Raspberry. Please drink responsibly.