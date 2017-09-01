Cîroc – Black Raspberry Vodka

375ml Bottle From $ 13.80

750ml Bottle From $ 21.49

1L Bottle From $ 36.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Bring a touch of luxury to the holidays with the ultra premium, decadent taste of CIROC Limited Edition Black Raspberry. Our rich tasting, award-winning spirit is made with vodka distilled five times from fine French grapes and finished in a tailor-made copper pot still in Southern France. This vodka is masterfully infused with a distinctive blend of black raspberry and other natural flavors, resulting in a taste experience that is lusciously different and elegantly smooth. With notes of red berries, balanced sweetness and a touch of citrus zest, our velvety blend will be the buzz at any party this holiday season. CIROC was named One of the World’s Best-Selling Vodkas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Simply mix with lemon juice, simple syrup and mint leaves and garnish with blackberries for a signature Black Smash cocktail. Includes one 70 proof, 1 L bottle of CIROC Limited Edition Black Raspberry. Please drink responsibly.