Cîroc – Celebration Vodka Gift Set with Three 50 ml Samples

750ml Bottle From $ 36.99

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Combining Nick Offerman's love of Guinness, woodworking and his dad, Lagavulin 11 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky Offerman Edition Finished in Guinness Casks offers distinct layers that are as complex as the whisky's story. Finished in barrels from the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore, MD, this golden-brown elixir of the gods has been imbued with traces of chocolate, wisps of vanilla and a chili-pepper kick that stays in the finish until the party is over. Best enjoyed while sharing stories with your dad, simply serve neat or with a little water. Includes one 92 proof 750 mL bottle of Lagavulin 11 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky Offerman Edition Finished in Guinness Casks. Please drink responsibly.