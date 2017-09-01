Cîroc – White Grape Vodka

750ml Bottle From $ 23.99

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Bring a touch of luxury to the holidays with the ultra premium, decadent taste of CIROC Limited Edition White Grape. Our rich tasting spirit is made with vodka distilled five times from fine French grapes and finished in a tailor-made copper pot still in Southern France. This spirit is masterfully infused with a distinctive blend of white grape and other natural flavors, resulting in a taste experience that is lusciously different and elegantly smooth. With crisp citrus notes and hints of tropical fruit and juicy honeydew, our velvety blend will be the buzz at any party this holiday season. Elevate any occasion by combining CIROC White Grape with champagne, a sugar cube and two dashes of bitters in a champagne flute for a signature White Grape 75 cocktail. CIROC was named One of the World’s Best-Selling Vodkas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of CIROC Limited Edition White Grape. Please drink responsibly.