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Cîroc Summer Colada Vodka 750ml Bottle

Cîroc – Summer Colada Vodka

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CIROC Summer Colada is a rich tasting spirit made with vodka distilled five times from fine French grapes, finished in a tailor-made copper pot still in Southern France. This spirit is masterfully infused with a distinctive blend of coconut, pineapple and other natural flavors, resulting in a taste experience that is lusciously different and elegantly smooth. Simply mix with fresh pineapple juice and pour over ice for a refreshing tasting Colada Remix cocktail. CIROC was named One of the World’s Best-Selling Vodkas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of CIROC Summer Colada. Please drink responsibly.

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