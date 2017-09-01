Cîroc – Limonata Vodka

750ml Bottle From $ 22.74

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Transport the flavors and experience of a Mediterranean summer with CIROC Limonata (Made with Vodka Infused with Natural Flavors.) Serve elevated indulgence with quality crafted vodka infused with citrus and Italian lemon flavors. CIROC Limonata shines through its refined flavors inspired by luxurious destinations such as Southern Italy and Capri. On the nose are notes of zesty, fresh lemons. Upon your first sip, CIROC Limonata embarks you on a journey across your taste buds with tasting notes of bold, sun-ripened lemon and fresh, zesty limes with a tart finish balanced with a lingering sweetness. It’s best served in a Limonata spritz cocktail. Includes one 60 proof 750 mL bottle of CIROC Limonata (Made with Vodka Infused with Natural Flavors). Please drink responsibly.