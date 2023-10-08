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Cîroc Passion Vodka 750ml Bottle

Cîroc – Passion Vodka

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.00

1 Review
  • 1 month ago

    Nice and smooth, but lacking on flavor

    A lot of people raved about this flavor of Ciroc and I was dying to try it. I was a little disappointed because I expected more of the passion flavor, similar to what the pineapple is like, but still good overall
    Yvette H. - Verified buyer
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