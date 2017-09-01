Cîroc – French Vanilla Vodka

200ml Bottle From $ 5.99

375ml Bottle From $ 10.99

1L Bottle From $ 31.49

1.75L Bottle From $ 36.99

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CIROC French Vanilla is a rich tasting spirit made with vodka distilled five times from fine French grapes, finished in a tailor-made copper pot still in Southern France. We use a distinctive blend of vanilla flavors from multiple sources such as Madagascar along with other natural flavors to give CIROC French Vanilla it’s uniquely rich, silky and creamy taste. The result is a taste experience that is lusciously different and elegantly smooth. Simply mix with coconut cream, evaporated milk, sweetened milk, a dab of vanilla extract and a pinch of cinnamon for a refreshing tasting French Vanilla Coquito cocktail. CIROC was named One of the World’s Best-Selling Vodkas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Includes one 70 proof 1.75 L bottle of CIROC French Vanilla. Please drink responsibly.