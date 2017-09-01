Cîroc Riviera – Strawberry Limonade Vodka

750ml Bottle From $ 30.99

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Travel to the South of France with Cîroc Riviera Strawberry Limonade, the newest flavor experience from Cîroc. Made with vodka infused with the natural flavors of sweet strawberries and zesty lemons, enjoy Cîroc Riviera with club soda or lemonade for a delicious lemon drop cocktail. Refreshing -tasting strawberry and citrus notes evoke a sense of French luxury, bringing to mind the blissful French coast in the summertime, wherever you are in the world. Best sipped at your favorite rooftop bar or beach club.