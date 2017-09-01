Cîroc – Peach Vodka

200ml Bottle From $ 9.99

375ml Bottle From $ 16.49

750ml Bottle From $ 23.99

1L Bottle From $ 40.99

1.75L Bottle From $ 49.99

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CIROC Peach is a rich tasting spirit made with vodka distilled five times from fine French grapes, finished in a tailor-made copper pot still in Southern France. This spirit is masterfully infused with a distinctive blend of peach and other natural flavors, resulting in a taste experience that is lusciously different and elegantly smooth. Simply mix with champagne for a delicate Peach Bellini cocktail. CIROC was named One of the World’s Best-Selling Vodkas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Includes one 70 proof 1 L bottle of CIROC Peach. Please drink responsibly.