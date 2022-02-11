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Cîroc Mango Vodka 375ml Bottle

Cîroc – Mango Vodka

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CIROC Mango is a rich tasting, award-winning spirit made with vodka distilled five times from fine French grapes, finished in a tailor-made copper pot still in Southern France. This spirit is masterfully infused with a distinctive blend of mango and other natural flavors, resulting in a taste experience that is lusciously different and elegantly smooth. Simply mix with fresh lime juice, simple syrup and mint leaves for a refreshing tasting Mango Cooler cocktail. CIROC was named One of the World’s Best-Selling Vodkas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Includes one 70 proof 375 mL bottle of CIROC Mango. Please drink responsibly.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 1 year ago

    Delicious

    Very smooth, no chaser needed.
    Joanna O. - Verified buyer