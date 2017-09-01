Cîroc – Coconut Vodka

750ml Bottle From $ 5.49

200ml Bottle From $ 5.99

375ml Bottle From $ 16.49

1L Bottle From $ 40.99

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CIROC Coconut is a rich tasting spirit made with vodka distilled five times from fine French grapes, finished in a tailor-made copper pot still in Southern France. This spirit is masterfully infused with coconut and other natural flavors, resulting in a taste experience that is lusciously different and elegantly smooth. Simply mix with watermelon juice, lime juice, simple syrup and a slice of jalapeño for a Hot Mama cocktail. CIROC was named One of the World’s Best-Selling Vodkas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Includes one 70 proof 1 L bottle of CIROC Coconut. Please drink responsibly.