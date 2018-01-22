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Flavored Vodka
Absolut – Mandrin Vodka
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50ml Bottle
From
$3.99
200ml Bottle
From
$5.49
375ml Bottle
From
$11.99
750ml Bottle
From
$19.49
1.75L Bottle
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$19.74
1L Bottle
From
$26.49
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Product of Sweden. Sweet, candied orange flavor. 80 Proof
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
1 Review
The service and product are great!
The service and product are great!
BA
Brittni A.
1