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Vodka
Devotion – Vodka
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750ml Bottle
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$13.99
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
2 years ago
Chefs Kiss
This is absolutely hands down the best blueberry
Michael . -
Verified buyer
2 years ago
No sugar added, gluten free and guilt free.
Best no sugar added and gluten free vodka that I’ve had.
Michael . -
Verified buyer
1