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Devotion Vodka 750ml Bottle

Devotion – Vodka

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews
  • 2 years ago

    Chefs Kiss

    This is absolutely hands down the best blueberry
    Michael . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    No sugar added, gluten free and guilt free.

    Best no sugar added and gluten free vodka that I’ve had.
    Michael . - Verified buyer