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Cîroc French Vodka 750ml Bottle

Cîroc – French Vodka

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CIROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is a rich tasting vodka distilled five times from fine French grapes and finished in a tailor-made copper pot still in Southern France. Smooth and lightly sweet, our ultra-premium vodka provides a taste experience that is lusciously different and elegantly smooth. Simply mix with lemonade and pour over ice for a refreshing tasting Diddy cocktail. CIROC was named One of the World’s Best-Selling Vodkas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Includes one 80 proof 1 L bottle of CIROC Ultra-Premium Vodka. Please drink responsibly.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

7 Reviews
  • 3 months ago
    Andrea M. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Johnny . - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Dax C. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Lydia T. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    L H. - Verified buyer
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  • 2 years ago

    Great

    It was good
    Allison M. - Verified buyer

  • I've tried many Vodkas and for the price and hype Ciroc is not worth it. I will stick to Absolutely or Skyy.

    I've tried many Vodkas and for the price and hype Ciroc is not worth it. I will stick to Absolutely or Skyy.
    JV
    Joseph V.