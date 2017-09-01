Cîroc – French Vodka Gift Set with Cîroc Glass

750ml Bottle From $ 47.19

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Elevate your holiday gatherings with the CIROC Celebration Pack that includes our classic CIROC Ultra-Premium Vodka accompanied by a premium CIROC serving glass. This holiday set offers the total package for welcoming guests and kickstarting celebrations in your space. Smooth and lightly sweet, our ultra-premium vodka provides a taste experience that is lusciously different and elegantly smooth. Perfect for any vodka soda. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of CIROC Ultra-Premium Vodka and CIROC serving glass. Please drink responsibly.