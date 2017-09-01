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Cîroc – Vodka Gift Set with Two Cîroc Glasses
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When hosting for the holidays, having premium spirits is a must. Elevate your evening cocktails with the CIROC Celebration Pack that includes our classic CIROC Ultra-Premium Vodka accompanied by two CIROC glasses - the total package for welcoming guests and kickstarting celebrations in your space. Smooth and lightly sweet, our ultra-premium vodka provides a taste experience that is lusciously different and elegantly smooth. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of CIROC Ultra-Premium Vodka and two CIROC glasses. Please drink responsibly.