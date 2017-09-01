Cîroc – French Vodka

50ml Bottle From $ 3.99

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CIROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is a rich tasting vodka distilled five times from fine French grapes and finished in a tailor-made copper pot still in Southern France. Smooth and lightly sweet, our ultra-premium vodka provides a taste experience that is lusciously different and elegantly smooth. Simply mix with lemonade and pour over ice for a refreshing tasting Diddy cocktail. CIROC was named One of the World’s Best-Selling Vodkas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Includes one 80 proof 1 L bottle of CIROC Ultra-Premium Vodka. Please drink responsibly.