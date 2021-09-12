Beluga – Noble Russian Vodka |

750ml Bottle From $ 25.49

1.75L Bottle From $ 47.99

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Beluga Noble obtains its uniquely gentle, balanced flavor and slightly sweet aftertaste through a very detailed and quite unique production process.



First produced in 2002, it was the result of the meticulous attention and efforts of the Mariinsk Distillery masters. The refined, rich taste of Beluga Noble Vodka results from its unique composition of the finest malt spirit and the pure water of deep Siberian artesian wells. Our vodka is triple-filtered and rested for 30 days, giving it time to mature and acquire its balanced flavor and aroma. The result is the taste that is Beluga – smooth, noble, and unique.



Awarded 92 points by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Enjoy Beluga Noble in your favorite martini.





• Appearance: Crystal clear, with a shine

• Flavor: Fresh, elegant notes complemented by distinct scents of flowers and wheat

• Taste: Intense, rich palette, well balanced yet complex and deep