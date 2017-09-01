Beluga – Celebration Vodka

750ml Bottle From $ 25.99

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The Beluga Celebration limited-edition series was created to celebrate the 115th anniversary of the Mariinsk distillery where Beluga vodka is produced. Combining time-honored traditions and modern innovations, Beluga masters have used the purest artesian spring water, malt spirit, and finest ingredients to create a true vodka with an exquisite taste. The stunning platinum and gold bottle is crafted in an intricate process involving modern technologies and traditional hand-crafted processes. Craftsmen use a process of vacuum metallization to cover the glass with a double-platinum coating and gold lacquer, before the final stage of silk-screening the bottle.



Created for Beluga connoisseurs and collectors, and symbolizing craftsmanship, sophistication, and luxury, Beluga Celebration is our tribute to the unique century-old distillery.