Beluga – Allure Vodka

750ml Bottle From $ 41.99

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Beluga Allure is a special edition Vodka inspired by noble sport of Polo. We developed a special recipe based on the foundations of wheat malt spirit, traditional for the Beluga brand. An extended resting period of 60 days gives Allure its distinctive, recognizable taste and smoothness. The bottle is packaged in a brown leather label secured with tiny gold buckles.



Awarded 93 points by Wine Enthusiast Magazine.



• Appearance: Clear, with a shine

• Flavor: A complex flavor with mild sweet notes of spices and fresh bread

• Taste: Balanced and rich, with notes of maple syrup, it leaves an overwhelming feeling of freshness