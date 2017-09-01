American Anthem – Classic Vodka

50ml Bottle From $ 2.49

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Five-times distilled from corn grown in the heartland and filtered for a smooth taste, our gluten-free vodka celebrates the strength of the American spirit. To do this, one dollar per bottle is donated by American Anthem to military-oriented charities. Simply mix with orange juice, grenadine and lemon juice for a refreshing tasting American Sunrise cocktail. Includes one 80 proof 50 mL bottle of American Anthem American Vodka. Please drink responsibly.