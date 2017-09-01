Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
American Anthem Classic Vodka 50ml Bottle

American Anthem – Classic Vodka

Set delivery address to see local pricing

Five-times distilled from corn grown in the heartland and filtered for a smooth taste, our gluten-free vodka celebrates the strength of the American spirit. To do this, one dollar per bottle is donated by American Anthem to military-oriented charities. Simply mix with orange juice, grenadine and lemon juice for a refreshing tasting American Sunrise cocktail. Includes one 80 proof 50 mL bottle of American Anthem American Vodka. Please drink responsibly.

More By American Anthem

You May Also Like

Often Bought With