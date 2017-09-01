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Casa Dragones Joven Tequila Gift Set 750ml Bottle

Casa Dragones – Joven Tequila Gift Set

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Each crystal decanter of Casa Dragones Joven has been engraved by hand using the traditional Mexican Technique of Pepita. Included in this elegant set are two Riedel tequila glasses, delicately engraved with the same motif and beautifully packaged in the signature blue gift box. Each special edition makes a great addition for the collector, or perfect as a stand-alone gift.

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