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Villa One Reposado Tequila 750ml Bottle

Villa One – Reposado Tequila

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An ultra-premium tequila founded by Nick Jonas & John Varvatos. Villa One Reposado is a light gold liquid aged in American oak barrels for six months. It produces bronze aromas with caramel and candy and boasts full, balanced butterscotch, chocolate and smoke flavors before delivering a light finish with notes of coffee, caramel and mellowed spice.

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