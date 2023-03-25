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Tres Generaciones Reposado Tequila 750ml Bottle

Tres Generaciones – Reposado Tequila

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The first exquisite small batch of Tres Generaciones Tequila, just 100 numbered ceramic bottles, was created by Third Generation Don Francisco Javier Sauza as a memorial to his family’s 100 years of wisdom, skill, and courage. When close friends and family tasted this tequila that was so exquisite and so refined, Don Francisco decided that every tequila lover deserved the chance to enjoy this tribute to his family’s achievements. Tres Generaciones Reposado is naturally made from 100% blue agave. It is triple-distilled for smoothness, then rested in American Oak barrels for at least four months.

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Ratings & Reviews

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5.00

5 Reviews
  • 8 months ago
    Kevin A. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Kevin A. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Kevin A. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 years ago

    Magnificent

    Delicious Tasty
    Eric C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Magnificent

    Smooth and delicious
    Eric C. - Verified buyer