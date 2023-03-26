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Teremana – Reposado Tequila
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Notes of oak and vanilla with a smooth, rich finish.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
8 months ago
Scott J. - Verified buyer
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8 months ago
Very smooth when chilled
This drink is very smooth when chilled. I prefer to mix with a lemonade or white cranberry peach juice.
Scott J. - Verified buyer
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3 years ago
Just as good as casamigos, but less expensive
Just as good as casamigos, but less expensive
Chris V. - Verified buyer