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Teremana Reposado Tequila 750ml Bottle

Teremana – Reposado Tequila

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Notes of oak and vanilla with a smooth, rich finish.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 8 months ago
    Scott J. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 8 months ago

    Very smooth when chilled

    This drink is very smooth when chilled. I prefer to mix with a lemonade or white cranberry peach juice.
    Scott J. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 years ago

    Just as good as casamigos, but less expensive

    Just as good as casamigos, but less expensive
    Chris V. - Verified buyer