Tequila Komos – Reposado Rosa Tequila

375ml Bottle From $ 69.99

750ml Bottle From $ 112.99

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Luxury tequila, refined. Tequila Komos combines the highest artistry in tequila-making with innovation inspired by Mediterranean wine-making techniques. The Reposado Rosa expression is aged ​​in the finest French oak red wine barrels for two months to create a Reposado unlike any other. Our Reposado then aerates to make the mouthfeel softer and rounder, while adding the slightest impression of natural sweetness. The Reposado Rosa tequila is transformed to a beautiful pink hue, with a rich palate awash in dark berries and cocoa. The iconic bottle is handmade vitrified porcelain and is meant to be up-cycled to live on long after you have finished enjoying what lies within.