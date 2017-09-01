Puerto Bello – Reposado Tequila

750ml Bottle From $ 31.49

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Aged for 8 months in white american oak barrels. It releases an apple bouquet to the nose with some citrus and nut notes. At the mouth, its soft taste of nut and wood will be perceived. At the very end, it develops a pure sense of cooked agave.



Premium Tequila made in small batches production processes, cooked in high pressure autoclaves and fermentation done playing classical music while the mixture rests. This is known as the Mozart method and is one of the most favorable techniques for the good taste of our tequilas.