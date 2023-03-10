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Milagro Reposado Tequila 750ml Bottle

Milagro – Reposado Tequila

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Aged in whiskey barrels and made from the finest hand picked blue agave this tequila is uncommonly smooth with lots of character. 40% ABV

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.89

9 Reviews
  • 8 months ago
    Jacqueline . - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Latrice . - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Sean L. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Madeline B. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Tom c. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Awesome

    Awesome
    Omar E. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Tasty

    Fuck yea
    James M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth

    Great for a bbq
    Arjun P. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good value for a mid level Reposado

    Smooth, mellow, drinkable on its own or mixed. Great price point.
    REBECCA - Verified buyer