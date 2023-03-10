Milagro – Reposado Tequila
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Aged in whiskey barrels and made from the finest hand picked blue agave this tequila is uncommonly smooth with lots of character. 40% ABV
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.89
9 Reviews
- 8 months agoJacqueline . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoLatrice . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoSean L. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoMadeline B. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoTom c. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
AwesomeAwesomeOmar E. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
TastyFuck yeaJames M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoothGreat for a bbqArjun P. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Good value for a mid level ReposadoSmooth, mellow, drinkable on its own or mixed. Great price point.REBECCA - Verified buyer