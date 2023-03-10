Milagro – Reposado Tequila |

750ml Bottle From $ 11.49

375ml Bottle From $ 15.99

1L Bottle From $ 38.99

1.75L Bottle From $ 40.99

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Aged in whiskey barrels and made from the finest hand picked blue agave this tequila is uncommonly smooth with lots of character. 40% ABV