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Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado 750ml Bottle

Jose Cuervo – Tradicional Reposado

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Rested in oak barrels for six months to mature its flavor, Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado is reputedly the first tequila created by the Cuervo family in 1795. Poured into a glass, the straw gold tequila releases a light bouquet of cooked agave, light oak, vanilla and pepper. This tequila has a medium bodied mouthfeel, and flavors of roasted agave, pineapple, oak and white pepper.

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