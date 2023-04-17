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Reposado Tequila
Gran Centenario – Reposado Tequila
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750ml Bottle
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$23.49
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
5 Reviews
7 months ago
Amy S. -
Verified buyer
""
10 months ago
Angelina . -
Verified buyer
""
1 year ago
Elizabeth C. -
Verified buyer
1 year ago
Antonette A. -
Verified buyer
2 years ago
Good for the price.!
I’m picky about tequila but this one is smooth and priced accordingly
Martin Z. -
Verified buyer
1