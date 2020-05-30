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Fortaleza Reposado Tequila 750ml Bottle

Fortaleza – Reposado Tequila

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Los Abuelos is bomb

    Very tasty and high quality
    Marc L. - Verified buyer