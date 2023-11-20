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Espolòn Reposado Tequila 750ml Bottle

Espolòn – Reposado Tequila

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Inspired by and a tribute to Mexican culture, Espolòn tequila is named for the spur of the iconic rooster, a historic symbol of strength nobility and national pride. Espolon was established in 1998 as a tequila for the people. Espolon Reposado is aged in New American oak barrels for a minimum 2 months, creating a purer taste unique to Espolon.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.91

32 Reviews
  • 2 weeks ago
    Briana J. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 month ago
    Briana J. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 month ago
    Jada L. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 month ago
    Kevin T. - Verified buyer
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  • 2 months ago
    Jada L. - Verified buyer
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  • 7 months ago
    Travis J. - Verified buyer
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  • 8 months ago
    Russ E. - Verified buyer
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  • 10 months ago

    Good tasting tequila

    Delivery was quick and the delivery guy was great
    Chris S. - Verified buyer
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  • 10 months ago

    Smooth

    Great tequila for the price
    Chris S. - Verified buyer
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  • 10 months ago
    Stephanie A. - Verified buyer
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  • 11 months ago

    Very smooth .

    Very smooth great taste with lemonade
    Shantrelle J. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Kate K. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Kelsey T. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Latrice . - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Karen S. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Karen S. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Oscar B. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Great

    It was very smooth
    Karen H. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Really smooth

    I really enjoyed it
    Karen H. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Kevin A. - Verified buyer