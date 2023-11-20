Espolòn – Reposado Tequila
|
Set delivery address to see local pricing
Inspired by and a tribute to Mexican culture, Espolòn tequila is named for the spur of the iconic rooster, a historic symbol of strength nobility and national pride. Espolon was established in 1998 as a tequila for the people. Espolon Reposado is aged in New American oak barrels for a minimum 2 months, creating a purer taste unique to Espolon.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.91
32 Reviews
- 2 weeks agoBriana J. - Verified buyer""
- 1 month agoBriana J. - Verified buyer""
- 1 month agoJada L. - Verified buyer""
- 1 month agoKevin T. - Verified buyer""
- 2 months agoJada L. - Verified buyer""
- 7 months agoTravis J. - Verified buyer""
- 8 months agoRuss E. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months ago
Good tasting tequilaDelivery was quick and the delivery guy was greatChris S. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months ago
SmoothGreat tequila for the priceChris S. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoStephanie A. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months ago
Very smooth .Very smooth great taste with lemonadeShantrelle J. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoKate K. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoKelsey T. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoLatrice . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoKaren S. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoKaren S. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoOscar B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
GreatIt was very smoothKaren H. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Really smoothI really enjoyed itKaren H. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoKevin A. - Verified buyer