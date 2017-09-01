Espolòn – Reposado Tequila

375ml Bottle From $ 13.99

1.75L Bottle From $ 44.99

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Inspired by and a tribute to Mexican culture, Espolòn tequila is named for the spur of the iconic rooster, a historic symbol of strength nobility and national pride. Espolon was established in 1998 as a tequila for the people. Espolon Reposado is aged in New American oak barrels for a minimum 2 months, creating a purer taste unique to Espolon.