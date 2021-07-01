Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Espolòn Reposado Tequila 1L Bottle

Espolòn – Reposado Tequila

|

Set delivery address to see local pricing

Inspired by and a tribute to Mexican culture, Espolòn tequila is named for the spur of the iconic rooster, a historic symbol of strength nobility and national pride. Espolon was established in 1998 as a tequila for the people. Espolon Reposado is aged in New American oak barrels for a minimum 2 months, creating a purer taste unique to Espolon.

More By Espolòn

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.67

3 Reviews
  • 2 years ago

    This is a very good tequila and the cost isn’t so bad either.

    I like it straight up, sometimes with a lime.
    Zeke F. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth and slightly spicy.

    Great flavor with a lil kick at the end
    Anna Z. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    A little harsh on the front end very nice finish

    A wonderful tequila
    Mark - Verified buyer