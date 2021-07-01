Espolòn – Reposado Tequila
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Inspired by and a tribute to Mexican culture, Espolòn tequila is named for the spur of the iconic rooster, a historic symbol of strength nobility and national pride. Espolon was established in 1998 as a tequila for the people. Espolon Reposado is aged in New American oak barrels for a minimum 2 months, creating a purer taste unique to Espolon.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.67
3 Reviews
- 2 years ago
This is a very good tequila and the cost isn’t so bad either.I like it straight up, sometimes with a lime.Zeke F. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth and slightly spicy.Great flavor with a lil kick at the endAnna Z. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
A little harsh on the front end very nice finishA wonderful tequilaMark - Verified buyer