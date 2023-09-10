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el Jimador Reposado Tequila 750ml Bottle

el Jimador – Reposado Tequila

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Warm, seasoned flavors with smooth agave shining through, el Jimador Reposado is made with 100% blue Weber agave and double distilled. It is then aged for two months in our own charred American white oak barrels. It's perfect for any occassion.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.89

9 Reviews
  • 3 months ago
    Briana J. - Verified buyer
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  • 11 months ago
    Charleston . - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Very smooth

    It’s a very laid back tequila not harsh
    Karen H. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Terrenisha J. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Very smooth

    I usually drink Jose Cuervo but I tried this and it is very smooth.
    Karen H. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Smooth

    This was a great tequila
    Karen H. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great taste

    Great taste
    Fernando P. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Gets the job done

    Smooth and affordable
    Travis R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    It’s good
    Juan J. - Verified buyer