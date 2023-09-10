el Jimador – Reposado Tequila |

50ml Bottle From $ 3.49

50ml Bottle From $ 4.49

200ml Bottle From $ 8.42

375ml Bottle From $ 10.89

750ml Bottle From $ 14.99

1L Bottle From $ 21.49

1.75L Bottle From $ 30.49

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Warm, seasoned flavors with smooth agave shining through, el Jimador Reposado is made with 100% blue Weber agave and double distilled. It is then aged for two months in our own charred American white oak barrels. It's perfect for any occassion.