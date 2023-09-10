el Jimador – Reposado Tequila
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Warm, seasoned flavors with smooth agave shining through, el Jimador Reposado is made with 100% blue Weber agave and double distilled. It is then aged for two months in our own charred American white oak barrels. It's perfect for any occassion.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.89
9 Reviews
- 3 months agoBriana J. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months agoCharleston . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Very smoothIt’s a very laid back tequila not harshKaren H. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoTerrenisha J. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Very smoothI usually drink Jose Cuervo but I tried this and it is very smooth.Karen H. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
SmoothThis was a great tequilaKaren H. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great tasteGreat tasteFernando P. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Gets the job doneSmooth and affordableTravis R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GoodIt’s goodJuan J. - Verified buyer