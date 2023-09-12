Don Julio – Reposado Tequila
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This reposado tequila offers mellow oak, citrus, and cooked agave flavors after 8 months of aging. Silky and full-bodied. 40% ABV.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.85
13 Reviews
- 2 months agoSenad D. - Verified buyer""
- 3 months agoGherrick G. - Verified buyer""
- 4 months agoMichelle C. - Verified buyer""
- 7 months agoJayla . - Verified buyer""
- 8 months agoJayla . - Verified buyer""
- 9 months ago
YesYesJayla . - Verified buyer""
- 11 months ago
Thread lightlyVery smooth , but very strong .Claralisa J. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
PhenomenalVery fast delivery!! Merry Christmas !John G. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
My Mother In Laws FAVORITEMy Mother In Laws FAVORITELegend F. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
SmoothSmoothJustin I. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
It’s greatLove this stuff doesn’t make me feel bad in the a.m.Phillip S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
YesBestIsaias L. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Very smoothGreatShenequa T. - Verified buyer