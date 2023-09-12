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Don Julio Reposado Tequila 750ml Bottle

Don Julio – Reposado Tequila

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This reposado tequila offers mellow oak, citrus, and cooked agave flavors after 8 months of aging. Silky and full-bodied. 40% ABV.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.85

13 Reviews
  • 2 months ago
    Senad D. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 months ago
    Gherrick G. - Verified buyer
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  • 4 months ago
    Michelle C. - Verified buyer
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  • 7 months ago
    Jayla . - Verified buyer
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  • 8 months ago
    Jayla . - Verified buyer
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  • 9 months ago

    Yes

    Yes
    Jayla . - Verified buyer
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  • 11 months ago

    Thread lightly

    Very smooth , but very strong .
    Claralisa J. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Phenomenal

    Very fast delivery!! Merry Christmas !
    John G. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    My Mother In Laws FAVORITE

    My Mother In Laws FAVORITE
    Legend F. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Smooth

    Smooth
    Justin I. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    It’s great

    Love this stuff doesn’t make me feel bad in the a.m.
    Phillip S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Yes

    Best
    Isaias L. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Very smooth

    Great
    Shenequa T. - Verified buyer