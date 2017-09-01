DeLeón – Reposado Tequila

375ml Bottle From $ 25.49

1.75L Bottle From $ 69.99

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Experience the top shelf and high-class tone of DeLeón Reposado Tequila. The finest highland tequila is gently aged in bold American Oak and then finished in delicate French Oak wine casks creating a balanced profile, with vanilla, dried fruit and a hint of spice on the finish. Made from exquisite 100% Highland Blue Weber Agave, our plants yield the sweetest piñas, giving the tequila its abundant character and balance. The definition of smooth, this tequila reposado is best served in a chilled shot glass. Includes one 80 proof 375 mL bottle of Reposado Tequila. Please drink responsibly.