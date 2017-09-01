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Corralejo – Reposado Tequila Gift Set with Two Shot Glasses
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Made from 100% Blue Weber Agave, Corralejo Reposado is double distilled and aged for 4 months in French, American and Encino oak barrels. Awarded with a double gold medal in the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Corralejo Reposado includes aromas of sweet vanilla, honey, spice hints of oak, and notes of lemon-lime, peppercorn, oak and agave. Corralejo Reposado is best enjoyed as a shot or sipped on the rocks. Salud!