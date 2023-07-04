Corralejo – Reposado Tequila
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Product of Mexico. Delicate aromas of pine and green olive with peppercorn and honey. 80 Proof
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.93
15 Reviews
- 5 months ago
Better than most tequilasBetter than most tequilasChristopher J. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoRose T. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoMichelle M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoRose T. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoMichelle M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoKelsey T. - Verified buyer
- 2 years agoTimothy M. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
SmoothSmooth the smooth and deliciousRose T. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
I’ll have another!Smooth, a touch of heat and finishes cleanHayley F. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GjkugfHhjvbCurtis S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
YeaLoveDaniel M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Good for margaritas and sipping over iceGreat value for the quality!Kari B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great selectionThanks!Alex C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatGreatNicole M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
It’s cheap and smoothOrder 2!Nicole M. - Verified buyer