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Corralejo Reposado Tequila 750ml Bottle

Corralejo – Reposado Tequila

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Product of Mexico. Delicate aromas of pine and green olive with peppercorn and honey. 80 Proof

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.93

15 Reviews
  • 5 months ago

    Better than most tequilas

    Better than most tequilas
    Christopher J. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Rose T. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Michelle M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Rose T. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Michelle M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Kelsey T. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago
    Timothy M. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Smooth

    Smooth the smooth and delicious
    Rose T. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    I’ll have another!

    Smooth, a touch of heat and finishes clean
    Hayley F. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Gjkugf

    Hhjvb
    Curtis S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Yea

    Love
    Daniel M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good for margaritas and sipping over ice

    Great value for the quality!
    Kari B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great selection

    Thanks!
    Alex C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Great
    Nicole M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    It’s cheap and smooth

    Order 2!
    Nicole M. - Verified buyer