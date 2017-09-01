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Cazadores – Reposado Tequila
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The original Tequila CAZADORES® Reposado (meaning rested) spends up to a year in new American oak barrels creating a perfect balance of agave and woody flavors. Citrus and tropical fruits, vanilla notes and the customary smooth finish, makes Tequila CAZADORES® Reposado excellent in cocktails or sipping neat.